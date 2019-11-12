Sperry’s Iconic Boots Just Received a Gwyneth Paltrow-Aproved Makeover

Image zoom Courtesy

The desire to be cozy at all times in the cooler months can make it a little tough to feel pulled together come wintertime. This season, Sperry and Goop joined forces to create winter boots that can stand up to the toughest winter conditions and they're also super cute.

“Our aim with creative partnerships is to introduce a little irreverence to iconic brands," Gwyneth Paltrow explains in a statement. "Here, we took the classic Sperry boot, a piece of footwear synonymous with snowy winters back east, and added a few modern yet timeless twists. Sperry has a cult following, and we consider ourselves fortunate to tap into it, bringing that authentic, utilitarian aesthetic to a wider audience with the Goop x Sperry collaboration.”

The Goop x Sperry collaboration includes two cozy boot styles: one navy and one black. They are both waterproof, perfect for walking on slippery surfaces, and — most importantly — cool enough to style with any outfit worth slipping into this winter.

What's inside of the boots is just as important. Both styles include a plush-feeling fleece lining, and the black pair has a faux-fur collar that hugs ankles. So you get the all of the cold-weather protection Sperry is known for mixed with Goop's urban-adventurer aesthetic.

Shop Now: Goop x Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot, $180; goop.com.

“We are so excited to bring together two iconic brands for this exclusive offering of Goop x Sperry Saltwater boots.," Kate Minner, CMO of Sperry, says. "These two styles are designed with the goop woman in mind — featuring luxe materials, fashion-forward elements, and premium details."

The boots are going for $180 on Goop's website right now, which is definitely a steal when you consider the years and years of wear you'll get out of the weather-proof design.

