I Still Can’t Figure Out Why Everyone Loves These Dirty-Looking Sneakers

I love how a great a pair of white sneakers seamlessly works with everything. I wear mine with my favorite jeans, and I've even anchored fancy dresses with a pair fresh sneaks. But the moment my white shoes get a scuff or a little dirt on them, I feel obligated to either throw them in the washing machine or retire them.

On the other side of the spectrum, people are paying hundreds of dollars for sneakers that are designed to look dirty. Yes, I'm talking built-in scuff marks, stains, the whole shebang.

The brand behind the most-popular scruffy-looking shoes is Golden Goose, and prices for its Superstar style start at $445 and go up, depending on the style. This isn't a grunge trend that's here today and gone tomorrow. For years, celebs like Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, and so many more have been been spotted in the worn in-looking sneakers.

To be honest, they all make the shoe look good. Below, proof that Golden Goose sneakers are the coolest dirty sneakers out there.

Selena Gomez

Alessandra Ambrossio

Jenna Dewan

Molly Sims

Reese Witherspoon

