10 Shoes That'll Transform You Into a Walking KiraKira Filter

How much glitter is too much glitter? According to the Fall 2017 runways, the street-style set, and everyone who's downloaded the KiraKira+ app on your Instagram feed, too much is never enough.

Whether you're embracing the fact that glitter is the unofficial patron saint of the upcoming holiday season, or simply want to squeeze in as many KiraKira opps as possible, a bedazzled pair of shoes is what's required to truly sparkle from head-to-toe.

As it turns out, glitter shoes come in many forms. There's the sparkle-coated edition of Vans' chunky sneakers that you've seen every celeb wearing to statement-making heels like Miu Miu's chunky sandals that will serve as the finishing touch to all of your holiday party looks this year.

Here, we've rounded up 10 pairs of shoes that will transform you into a walking KiraKira filter. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.

