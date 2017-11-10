10 Shoes That'll Transform You Into a Walking KiraKira Filter

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Nov 10, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

How much glitter is too much glitter? According to the Fall 2017 runways, the street-style set, and everyone who's downloaded the KiraKira+ app on your Instagram feed, too much is never enough.

Whether you're embracing the fact that glitter is the unofficial patron saint of the upcoming holiday season, or simply want to squeeze in as many KiraKira opps as possible, a bedazzled pair of shoes is what's required to truly sparkle from head-to-toe.

As it turns out, glitter shoes come in many forms. There's the sparkle-coated edition of Vans' chunky sneakers that you've seen every celeb wearing to statement-making heels like Miu Miu's chunky sandals that will serve as the finishing touch to all of your holiday party looks this year.

Here, we've rounded up 10 pairs of shoes that will transform you into a walking KiraKira filter. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Vans for Opening Ceremony Glitter OG Old Skool LX Sneaker 

Fashion's favorite sneaker, but make it sparkle. 

Vans $110 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Miu Miu Glitter Sandals 

Meet your new party shoes. 

Miu Miu $590 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Isabel Marant Ritza Glitter-Coated Ankle Boots 

File under proof that black ankle boots don't automatically equal boring. 

Isabel Marant $910 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Aquazzura Alix 50 Pumps 

Who new so much sparkle could be so chic? 

Aquazzura $508 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci Glitter Peyton Loafer Pump 

Gucci gave one of its most iconic shoe styles the glitter treatment. 

Gucci $940 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Dries Van Noten Velvet Glitter Heel Pump 

Twinkle toes? More like twinkle heels. 

Dries Van Noten $540 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

& Other Stories Star Lace-Up Sneakers 

The star of all of your future weekend outfits. 

& Other Stories $125 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin Follies Strass Red Sole Flat 

The fanciest flats you’ll ever set your eyes on. 

Christian Louboutin $995 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Tibi Frank Mules 

Mules and millennial pink glitter—what's not to love? 

Tibi $475 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade Olina Glitter Knee High Boot 

Boots made for walking—and opening up your KiraKira app.  

Kate Spade $498 SHOP NOW

