Gigi Hadid Ushered in Ugg Season With a New, Controversial Version of the Supermodel-Loved Boot 

Platforms dominated the streets this spring and summer, worn by everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Jennifer Lopez, and Ugg's newest iteration of its ever-popular boot is now making the case for bringing that same style (with some added coziness) into fall. And nothing solidifies the platform Ugg being the shoe of the season more than supermodel Gigi Hadid stepping out in a pair.

On her way to celebrate the launch of her cashmere label, Guest in Residence, Hadid completed her fall-ready look with a pair of one of Ugg's trendiest boots, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform. This fresh (albeit controversial) take on the supermodel-loved shoe has a two-inch platform, but features a shorter rise around the ankles than the Classic Mini by 1.5 inches. If you were wearing the brand's platform sandals à la Sydney Sweeney in warmer months, there is no better way to make the cold-weather transition.

The Ultra Mini Platforms are available in three colors: Chestnut (which was Hadid's style of choice), Black, and Forest Night. Combining suede with the brand's UGGplush wool blend, there's a reason why celebrities and supermodels alike break these boots out every time the temperature drops. You can dress them up or, following Gigi's lead, round out the look with fall-ready knitwear like these ultra-plush cashmere joggers.

If you want the height with a little more ankle coverage, you can always opt for the Classic Mini Platform, which is available in both Suede and Ultra Matte. Unsurprisingly, these have also gotten the stamp of approval from models when it comes to an off-duty look.

As cooler fall weather settles in and you retire sundresses for knitwear, make sure to bring that cozy vibe all the way down to your toes. The Classic Ultra Mini Platforms give you Ugg's beloved comfort and quality with a fun take on the classic fall boot. Shop the newest style now or opt for its sister shoe that still speaks to one this year's hottest trends while providing slightly more coverage.