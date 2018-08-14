Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing This Trendy Sneaker Brand for 5 Years — Shop It Now

James Devaney/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 14, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Repeating an outfit used to be a fashion "don't." But we say there are no fashion rules (and some of the most stylish celebs agree). Even Kate Middleton, with her nearly-unlimited royal budget, isn't afraid to wear her best items over and over. And recently, Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing her favorite Ash sneakers twice in one week.

Her love for the brand goes way back — we first spotted her wearing a pair of Ash sneakers in 2013. She's kept the brand's cool sneakers in rotation ever since.

Hadid's recent sneaker obsession is ironically called the "Addict." The style has an 'ugly' sneaker vibe, but in the best way possible, with chunky soles, mixed fabrics, and mis-matched colors.

Check out Hadid wearing some of her favorite Ash sneakers below, and don't forget to grab a pair for yourself, too.

1 of 4 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Addict Sneaker

Back in June, Hadid stepped out wearing Ash's "Addict" sneaker with sleek joggers, a crop top, and futuristic sunglasses.

Ash $275 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 James Devaney/Getty Images

Addict Sneakers

The dad shoes looked even cooler when paired with tube socks. And that blazer elevated Hadid's casual, off-duty outfit.

Ash $275 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Cult Sneaker

The brand's platform sneakers are also a favorite of Hadid's, plus they're stylish and comfortable enough for dashing through the airport.

Ash $170 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Bowie Sneaker

And here's Hadid rocking Ash's wedge sneaker back in 2013. 

Ash $198 SHOP NOW

