Gal Meets Glam Just Designed the Comfiest Shoe Collection That’s Bound to Sell Out

Julia Engel of Glam Meets Glam has done it all — from building an empire on her blog and Instagram to welcoming a baby into the world. Now, she can add “footwear designer” to her lengthy resume.

As of 12 p.m. ET this afternoon, Gal Meets Glam’s first foray into footwear, a collaborative line with comfort-meets-cute shoe brand Margaux, is live and shoppable. The four-piece collection includes Margaux’s top selling styles, reimagined by Engel in exclusive, fall-ready colorways.

The line includes The Boot in navy suede, The Demi in burgundy suede with pink trim, The Loafer in pink velvet, and The Pointe in tweed. Margaux made a name for itself selling attractive styles that are so comfortable you can actually wear them all day and not even want to take them off when you get home. The Gal Meets Glam collab embodies that philosophy seamlessly, with the addition of Engel’s signature femme style.

“Gal Meets Glam Collection embodies everyday elegance and effortless sophistication,” Engel said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be working with Margaux to bring our customers that same aesthetic and high-quality comfort, as well as the special feminine details she finds in our apparel — now in footwear. I’ve always wanted to bring Gal Meets Glam Collection to life head-to-toe, and our girl is now able to slip on her favorite dress and shoes to be virtually ready for anything the day brings.”

As with Margaux’s core product lineup, the collection is highly inclusive and available in sizes 3 through 14. All styles feature a five-millimeter layer of plush padding for ultimate comfort, and feature a max heel height of two and a half inches for total walkability.

The Boot, which features the highest heel of the collection, is already beloved by shoppers who’ve purchased it from Margaux’s core collection. “These boots are as comfortable as wearing a sneaker,” writes one reviewer. “Love them so much I’m going to order them in several colors. Finally a high boot that you can wear all day!”

Reviewers tout the boot’s arch support, comfortable heel height, and versatile shape that can be worn with dresses and trousers alike.

The lower-heeled styles are just as (if not more) loved by customers. The Demi, a ballet flat, has over 100 near-perfect reviews from shoppers who have purchased from the core collection. “These flats are well made and of quality materials, like ones you’d expect to hear someone say “I got these at a boutique in France.” They wear well immediately, no break in time.”

The collection begins at $155 for The Demi and goes up to $345 for The Boot. Currently, the collection is exclusively available at MargauxNY.com.

