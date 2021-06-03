Honestly, I'll Probably Wear These Under-$100 Fluffy Slippers as Real Shoes

If it's good enough for Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Aniston, it's good enough for me.

By Samantha Sutton
Jun 03, 2021 @ 4:50 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Instagram/@violetabymango

In my closet, there are two types of fluffy slippers: indoor and outdoor. The indoor pairs are what I slip on when I'm roaming around my apartment, usually on the weekends while I'm cleaning, and are perfect for those moments when I finally realize, 'Wait a minute, my feet are freezing!' The outdoor pairs are just as important. They're my dog-walking and errand-running shoes — the convenient something I can grab in a flash, when I'm not worried about putting together a photo-worthy look.

However, seeing models — and even Jennifer Aniston — stepping out in fluffy slippers on the regular, I'm reconsidering how I usually style them when leaving the house. They actually make a great statement piece when worn with basics, and I can already picture myself strolling along in a neutral pair on a cooler summer day, possibly even with some (gasp) socks, a move that many celebrity fashion icons are loving.

Last summer, I actually did experiment with this trend, putting together a '90s-inspired outfit with UGG's famous Fluff Yeah Slingbacks. I wasn't really going anywhere (just the roof of my apartment building), but I'd definitely wear a look like this for drinks with friends.

This popular, celebrity-approved UGG option will cost you over $100, but the good news is, there are a variety of fluffy slipper alternatives that start at just $8. You definitely don't have to wear them outdoors like me (and, did I mention, Jennifer Aniston?!), as they're also great for just kicking back and relaxing on the couch. But if you do feel inclined? I made sure to find plenty of options with sturdy soles, so you'll feel supported wherever you wear them.

LOFT Faux Fur Buckle Slippers

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $35 (Originally $40); loft.com

Dolce Vita Saydee Faux Shearling Mule Slipper

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Women's Jeane Fluffy Crisscross Slippers

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $60; macys.com

Forever 21 Faux Fur Backstrap Slippers

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); forever21.com

ROAM Fuzzy Puff Slides

Shop now: $96 (Originally $137); shopbop.com

Mango Criss-Cross Fur Sandals

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $80; mango.com

UGG Cozette Slipper

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $80; dsw.com

ASOS DESIGN Zane Chunky Slide Slipper in Neon Green

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); asos.com

Koolaburra by UGG Furr Ah Slide

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $45; dsw.com

Vince Shearling Kalina Slide Sandal

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $88 (Originally $125); vince.com

Steve Madden Softey Faux Fur Slide

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $19 (Originally $40); nordstromrack.com

Lulus Camaralee Beige Faux Fur Slippers

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $18; lulus.com

