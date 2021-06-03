Honestly, I'll Probably Wear These Under-$100 Fluffy Slippers as Real Shoes
If it's good enough for Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Aniston, it's good enough for me.
In my closet, there are two types of fluffy slippers: indoor and outdoor. The indoor pairs are what I slip on when I'm roaming around my apartment, usually on the weekends while I'm cleaning, and are perfect for those moments when I finally realize, 'Wait a minute, my feet are freezing!' The outdoor pairs are just as important. They're my dog-walking and errand-running shoes — the convenient something I can grab in a flash, when I'm not worried about putting together a photo-worthy look.
However, seeing models — and even Jennifer Aniston — stepping out in fluffy slippers on the regular, I'm reconsidering how I usually style them when leaving the house. They actually make a great statement piece when worn with basics, and I can already picture myself strolling along in a neutral pair on a cooler summer day, possibly even with some (gasp) socks, a move that many celebrity fashion icons are loving.
Last summer, I actually did experiment with this trend, putting together a '90s-inspired outfit with UGG's famous Fluff Yeah Slingbacks. I wasn't really going anywhere (just the roof of my apartment building), but I'd definitely wear a look like this for drinks with friends.
This popular, celebrity-approved UGG option will cost you over $100, but the good news is, there are a variety of fluffy slipper alternatives that start at just $8. You definitely don't have to wear them outdoors like me (and, did I mention, Jennifer Aniston?!), as they're also great for just kicking back and relaxing on the couch. But if you do feel inclined? I made sure to find plenty of options with sturdy soles, so you'll feel supported wherever you wear them.
