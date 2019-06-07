Heeled Flip-Flops Are the Sexy Summer Sandal You Thought You’d Never See Again

Image zoom MEGA

It's extremely hard to make flip-flops look chic. No matter the context, rubbery thong sandals don't exactly look fresh off the runway. But when the minimal silhouette is combined with a sleek heel, they are elevated into what's about to be summer's next big shoe trend.

Several brands are leaning into the design, from the Kate Middleton-approved label Gianvito Rossi to the Instagram-famous brand Cult Gaia. And Kendall Jenner, always an early adopter of trends like fanny packs and Matrix-inspired sunglasses, was out and about today in a pair of heeled flip-flops.

Some of InStyle's editors are definitely on the fence about this trend, but I can't lie. Heeled flip-flops are speaking to my soul. The early 2000s Britney Spears within me can't wait to wear a pair this summer. I mean, how could you say no to the cute designs below?

Shop It: Simon Miller Beep Sandals, $370; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Cult Gaia Jasmin Leather Sandals, $390; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Gianvito Rossi Calypso Sandals, $695; net-a-porter.com.

Shop It: Jeffrey Campbell, Brink Kitten Heel Flip-Flops, $88; shopbop.com.

Shop It: Calvin Klein Monty Thong Sandal, $48; nordstrom.com.