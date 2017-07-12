Comfortable Flatform Sandals for When You Don't Have Time for Stilettos

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jul 12, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

The days of cramming your toes into painful high heels for the sake of fashion are long gone. Several designers are embracing the comfortable shoe movement, and their designs are just as hot as stilettos. From backless mules to short kitten heels, the stylish options are continuing to expand. And one of our favorites—the flatform—still gives you major height without over extending your arches.

The best part about the chunky shoes: They look good with just about anything. Slip them on with your favorite dress for a pain-free evening on the dance floor. Or you could add a cool-girl dose of glam to your bikini look during your next vacation.

If you're in need of more inspiration, check out the flatforms that we love below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

SEE BY CHLOÉ Lace-up suede platform sandals

$153 (Originally $305) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Steve Madden Kristal Sandal

$95 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Miu Miu Satin Platfor Sandals

$295 (Originally $590) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

AQUAZZURA Beverly Hills suede platform sandals

$225 (Originally $750) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Sam Edelman Natty slub satin espadrille sandals

$36 (Orignally $90) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Alexander McQueen Floral-print leather sandals

$684 (Originally $1140) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Dolce Vita Vana Sandal

$120 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Marni Leather and patent-leather platform sandals

$352 (Originally $880) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

MARCO DE VINCENZO Leather-trimmed fringed satin slippers

$237 (Originally $790) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Schutz Natalya Flatform Sandals

$176 (Originally $220) SHOP NOW

