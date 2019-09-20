Finally, Trendy Over-the-Knee Boots Made Specifically for Thick Thighs

Image zoom Courtesy

Finding boots with a perfect fit is not easy. Sometimes they're too tight around the calves or it's a major struggle to get them over your knees. But Fashion to Figure, a go-to for plus-size clothes, is on a mission to eliminate those fall shoe problems with its latest collaboration. The brand teamed up with blogger and model Nadia Aboulhosn to create a lust-worthy collection of shoes for those who need a wide-width fit.

The Nadia x FTF collection includes sexy, lace-up over-the-knee boots and python-print styles that hug thighs. “Thigh-high boots have been a huge staple for me, but it hasn’t always been easy to find ones that are sexy and fit thick legs,” explains Aboulhosn in a statement.

The lineup also has ankle-hugging boots as well as chunky-heel pumps in solid and on-trend animal-print finishes. There are other of-the-moment accessories, too — like crystal-embellished hair clips, moc-croc fanny packs, and oversize sunglasses. “It was my mission to create the styles that are seen on the runways but aren’t offered in plus sizes," Aboulhosn adds. "Fashion to Figure truly cares about redefining what fashion means to our community — and this collection is a void we're both passionate about filling.”

"We admire Nadia’s design philosophy and approach to creating footwear and accessories for trendsetters who embrace their unique style," Nick Kaplan, president and co-founder of Fashion to Figure, says. "This collection amplifies what FTF has always done best — which is bring fashion-forward style to a category that’s not readily available. This time it’s wide-width boots and tomorrow it will be another category, but as always, we’re staying true to our brand DNA — giving equal importance to fit and fashion.”

Shop Now: Can't Tell Me Nothin' Faux Snake Thigh Boots, $129; fashiontofigure.com.

Shop Now: A Rider Black Faux-Croc Boots, $80; fashiontofigure.com.

Shop Now: On Point Block Heel, $50; fashiontofigure.com.