16 Fancy Flats for When You Just Can't With Heels

Heels—who needs 'em, right? Why must we suffer through life, stomping (or should we say limping) around on needle-thin stiletto with little to no mercy for our poor, poor feet? Genuinely asking here, because it recently occurred to us that (brace yourself) we have options! Yes! Might we reintroduce you to the marvelous wonders of an actually comfortable shoe, aka flats. Let that simmer for a bit.

Okay, we know what you’re thinking: But what about when I have a fancy-pants event to go to? Flats just don’t cut it. Listen, THEY DO! A good flat shoe can be just as elegant and decorative as any heel. Don’t believe us? Scroll through for 16 designs that make the case for fancy flat footwear. You’ll find everything from crystal embellishments and ornamental brocade to silk ribbon and plush velvet.

1 of 16 Courtesy

ROCHAS

Exhibit A: Clear-cut crystal detail sitting atop of ultra luxe satin.

Rochas available at luisaviaroma.com $785 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

BANANA REPUBLIC

Note the pointed toe and satin contrast. Elegance is all in the details here.

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com $118 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

SJP BY SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Channel Sex and the City vibes, and go for these 'Carrie' flats featuring ruby metallic leather and some seriously chic cut-outs.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

STUART WEITZMAN

Sapphire velvet and a lug sole give the classic Oxford shoe a modern update.

Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com $273 (originally $455) SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

Ornate frills add instant charm to this metallic shoe.

H&M available at hm.com $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

TALBOTS

A multi-hued shoe versatile enough to go from office to event.

Talbots available at talbots.com $49 (originally $119) SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

ZARA

Pair these emerald velvet loafers with a silk anything for major glamour.

Zara available at zara.com $30 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

NINE WEST

A sleek smoking flat in rich wine velvet.

Nine West available at ninewest.com $60 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

MANOLO BLAHNIK

A crystal-encrusted square buckle amps up this multi-hued flat.

Manolo Blahnik available at barneys.com $955 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

RUPERT SANDERSON

Dressed up ballerinas with just the tiniest heel.

Rupert Sanderson available at farfetch.com $370 (originally $925) SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

JIL SANDER

Velvet slippers featuring an unexpected square toe.

Jil Sander available at net-a-porter.com $495 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

PAUL ANDREW

A modern silhouette presented in silver lamé.

Paul Andrew available at net-a-porter.com $545 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

MIU MIU

Seriously edged up flats for your ballerina-gone-rogue vibes.

Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com $620 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

GUCCI

Luxe slides perfect for flowing dresses or tailored trousers.

Gucci available at net-a-porter.com $695 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

JIMMY CHOO

This pair invites texture constrasting with its elegantly sheer sides.

Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com $625 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

Crystal hardware and a striking T-strap toughen up this ballerina flat.

Kate Spade available at neimanmarcus.com $378 SHOP NOW

