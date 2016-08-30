Get Your Hands on Five of Fall's Best Boots Under $200

Aug 30, 2016

The best part about fall: buying new boots, are we right? Well, maybe not so much if you’re on a budget, which can bring you right back to that time in grade school when your mom wouldn’t spring for the 64-pack of crayons with the built-in sharpener, and you somehow had to try and hold your own with a measly 24, but we digress.

The good news is that you don’t have to fork over a monthly rent, food, and Class Pass allowance (seriously, designer boots can get expensive these days) to land a great pair that will last you throughout the season and, if you choose wisely, beyond.

And what choices there are. As Stefon from SNL would say, “This season has everything: combat boots, ’60s-insipred block heels, and muffin-top-free tights (that thing when your boots go up to your thighs so you don’t have to wear anything else under a skirt).

Shop our favorite picks that won’t break the bank below, then pat yourself on the back for being so virtuous with your money. 

OVER-THE-KNEE 

This style has been bubbling up for a couple of years now, as seen on early (and leggy) adaptors, such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. But what about us non-models?  The most flattering bet would be a pair with stretch that you can adjust at the top. A flat sole renders them remarkably walkable and keeps them from looking too Pretty Woman with shorter skirts.

VELVET

Maximalism is in and, barring full-on gold brocade, we can’t think of a better way to literally dip your toes in the trend than velvet. Use these as a lush counterpoint to wild and wonderful prints 

ANKLE

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The basic black bootie has probably gotten you through many a sartorially successful summer-to-autumn transitions, pairing seamlessly with skinny jeans and slip dresses alike. 

COMBAT

Not since the days of Angela Chase and Kurt Cobain have these been so big, stomping their way down more than a few runways—see Alexander Wang and Louis Vuitton—with newfound swagger. Try wearing yours with something more feminine for a girl-meets-punk contrast.  

MOD

Nothing goes better with the current crop of kick-flare jeans than a slim block heel that slightly broadens at the end. Add a silk button-down and sharp blazer and you’ve got yourself a perfectly chic and put-together day look. 

