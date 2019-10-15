Women with Wide Calves Begged for These Boots to Come in Extended Sizes for Years — Now They Do

Image zoom Courtesy

We've seen a ton of stars, from Katy Perry to Bella Hadid, in Tamara Mellon's Icon boots. The Icon is a classic, mid-calf boot with just the right amount of slouch around the ankles. It's become a favorite because it's extremely comfortable and comes in multiple heel heights.

Over the years, quite a few ladies messaged the Tamara Mellon team hoping they could get the popular boots in larger calf sizes, too. In comments on the Tamara Mellon Instagram page, you'll find followers begging for more options. "You NEED wide calf because I’m CRYING!!!!" one follower wrote while another said, "Pleaseeee make a wider version for us shorties with calves!!!"

That day has finally arrived: On October 15, Tamara Mellon released its knee-high Icon boot in three different calf sizes: small, medium, and large. To put things into perspective, a small fits a 14.25-inch calf, medium works on a 14.96-inch calf, and a large is just right for a 15.75-inch calf.

Shop Now: $795; tamaramellon.com.

For the ad campaign, the Tamara Mellon team joined forces with IMG model Alessandra Garcia Lorido, Wilhelmina model Matisse, and actress-slash-director-slash-songwriter Adepero Oduye. In the images, you can see all three ladies proving the knee-high boots look great with anything from a mini dress to white jeans to bodysuits. And the photos show what the boots look like on different body types.

In a press release, Tamara Mellon acknowledged that the new calf sizes still might not fit every woman in the world, but it's definitely a step in the right direction. And the brand's vocal fans are already making more suggestions, like, "Any chance you could do the same with the Easy Rider Mid Calf?" Hopefully we'll start to see more brands creating more high-quality designs for women of all shapes and sizes.

