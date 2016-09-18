9 Essential Fall Shoes in Extended Widths and Sizes

Courtesy of SimplyBe
Lashauna Williams
Sep 18, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Tell us if this sounds all too familiar: You’re browsing a shoe department, and ask the salesperson for a few pairs to try on. Style one is too narrow for your feet; style two stops zipping mid-calf. It’s not long before the mission shifts from finding a look you truly love to something—anything!—that fits. 

Yes? Not today. Because a silly little thing like standard sizing should never compromise the glorious experience that is buying new heels, flats, and boots, we’ve scoured the internet for the best options available for wide feet and full calves (including the burgundy ankle booties above, available for a cool $108 right here). Keep scrolling to stock up!

1 of 9 Courtesy

Thigh-High Boots

The Lycra spandex stretch panel down the back of this boot is perfect if you have a fuller calf. It adjusts to your leg for a snug fit that's still comfortable.

Charles by Charles David available at nordstrom.com $149 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Riding Boots

Equestrian-inspired hardware, polished black leather, a sleek knee-high shape—these boast everything you love about classic riding boots without any pinching around the calf. 

Lauren Ralph Lauren available at macys.com $159 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Moto Boots

Also available in a gorgeous olive hue, these buckled knock-outs are a great way to give your floral dresses tough girl edge. 

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $70 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Strappy Sandals

While tan strappy sandals are ideal for transitional weather, it's hard to find ones that don't painfully cut into wide feet. That's not an issue, however, with the generous sole on these beauties (which—bonus!—also go up to a size 13).

Torrid available at torrid.com $55 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Loafers

Between the extra room in its toe beds and striking tortoiseshell print, these will become your new go-to flats.

ASOS available at asos.com $41 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Rainboots

Leave room for thick socks during snow season by choosing a low cut shape with adjustable straps.

Hunter available at nordstrom.com $150 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Hiking Boots

Cut up to size 15, these rugged suede lace-ups are cool enough to wear off the trail, too.

Long Tall Sally available at longtallsally.com $195 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Sneakers

Armed with a fuller shape and lightweight, breathable mesh, these kicks make effortless off-duty style a breeze. 

New Balance available at zappos.com $90 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Pointy-Toe Pumps

Expect to wear these with everything from leather jacket-ripped jean combos, to girly dresses, to structured suit without getting blisters. Looking for a different silhouete, color, or heel height? ASOS has an entire section dedicated to footwear with a wide fit.

ASOS available at asos.com $57 SHOP NOW

