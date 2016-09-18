9 Essential Fall Shoes in Extended Widths and Sizes

Tell us if this sounds all too familiar: You’re browsing a shoe department, and ask the salesperson for a few pairs to try on. Style one is too narrow for your feet; style two stops zipping mid-calf. It’s not long before the mission shifts from finding a look you truly love to something—anything!—that fits.

Yes? Not today. Because a silly little thing like standard sizing should never compromise the glorious experience that is buying new heels, flats, and boots, we’ve scoured the internet for the best options available for wide feet and full calves (including the burgundy ankle booties above, available for a cool $108 right here). Keep scrolling to stock up!