It Took Everlane Two Years to Create These New Sneakers, And They Were Worth the Wait

It just me or does it seem like Everlane is on a mission to take over the world? I mean the fashion world, of course. Just a few weeks ago the company released a pair of ultra-comfortable, work-appropriate sandals. Now the sustainable brand is introducing its first dad sneaker: Tread by Everlane.

The brand managed to find a nice balance between the trendy, chunky-sole styles that are having a moment right now and the classic aesthetic that it's known for. And I thought I'd never say this, but I actually kind of like the look. Tread by Everlane is designed with a nice combination of leather panels and mesh insets, with a double sole that isn't too thick. The shoe is available in a ton of colors, too: off white, glacier, gray, navy, butter (my fave), pale pink, and — of course — black.

Everlane dedicated two years to get the sneaker manufacturing process just right. Those leather panels were produced in a factory that uses solar energy, and the plan is to get to a point of zero environmental impact.

The sneakers aren't just a one-off; it looks like Tread by Everlane will be it's own brand. It already has an Instagram page with more than 15,000 followers.

The Tread by Everlane doesn't officially come out until April 25. If you need a reminder, you'd better sign up for the waitlist now, which is quickly filling up.