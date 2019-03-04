Everlane Just Quietly Released Its Most Comfortable Flats Yet

Image zoom Everlane

It might be tough to imagine stepping outside in anything but a sturdy rain boot, but trust us when we tell you that better weather is right around the corner. For when that day comes (soon! We promise!), Everlane just dropped the comfortable, everyday flats you’ll be living in all season long.

The quietly released Square Toe Flat is an updated version of Everlane’s Day Glove, the shoes that racked up a 23,000-person waitlist when they launched two years ago and sold out almost immediately.

This almost-flat features an of-the-moment square toe that nods to its ‘80s predecessors of the same silhouette, plus a disc-shaped, half-inch heel that provides the slightest lift — just enough to keep your foot arch supported.

This totally unannounced new product launch means there was no waitlist, and no one to scoop up the last pair of Square Toe Flats in your size before you even reach the website. We can’t promise that won’t be the case once word gets out, though. Given Everlane’s track record of making sellout-worthy products, there’s a high likelihood that these elegant shoes will go fast.

Shop the Square Toe Flat in five enviable colors — Olive, Dusty Rose, Scarlet, Black, and Light Taupe — before this shoe goes the way of a Beyonce show: sold out.

