The Everlane Shoes With a 23,000-Person Waitlist Are Only $100 Today

Image zoom everlane/Instagram

It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as stylish as they are comfortable. So when Everlane first launched The Day Glove flats last year, we took notice, especially after hearing they amassed a waitlist of 23,000 people eager to get their hands on the cute footwear.

As soon as we had the chance, the InStyle team put these shoes to the test. One editor raved about how comfortable they were, while another loved them so much she referred to them as “heaven sent.” It’s rare to hear reviews this good, so when we heard the sleek yet sensible shoes were going on sale, we knew this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.

The Day Glove flats normally retail for $115, but for today only, you can snag these Italian leather beauties for just $100. It might not sound like that big of a discount, but the savings will add up if you buy more than one pair. And let’s face it, with thirteen gorgeous colors to choose from, you’re going to want multiple options in your closet.

You have until 12 a.m. EST to shop the comfy flats at Everlane, but you’ll have to act quickly, as they are bound to sell out fast!

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $100 (Originally $115); everlane.com