Everlane’s Rain Boot Is Finally Here — And It’s Only $75

Image zoom Everlane

With an ever-prescient understanding of exactly what we’re wearing and when, Everlane has released its first-ever rain boot, just as the extremely wet polar vortex is making its way through the country.

Which is to say: That heavy-duty but actually stylish rain boot you’ve been waiting for is finally here. And it’s only $75.

Available in five gorgeous, totally Everlane colors — Black, Surplus, Stone, Toffee, and Pink — all shades feature a black toe cap, front and rear pull tabs, and elastic side panels. Its cushioned insole makes for extremely comfortable wear, and the slightly roomy sizing makes space for your thick winter socks.

Made of 100 percent rubber, an ankle-cropped height makes this all-season boot more wearable from day-to-day than the more common full-calf shaft wellies. They look particularly great with scrunched-down knit socks and raw-edge skinny jeans.

Everlane’s transparent pricing model allows us to see exactly where our money is going. The 100 percent markup on the rain boot’s $34 “True Cost” is actually well below industry standard, which can be up to 300 percent the cost of manufacturing. As a point of reference, the brand has calculated a comparable $175 price tag for the Rain Boot, if it were sold through traditional retail channels.

While the direct-to-consumer price of $75 that Everlane is offering is comparable to other products on the market, the quality of materials and production used are likely much higher — while it keeps prices lower through conservative markups.

Shop the Rain Boot now and show that Polar Vortex who’s boss.

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $75; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $75; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $75; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $75; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $75; everlane.com