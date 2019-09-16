7 Editors Tested Everlane’s New Boot — Here’s What They Thought

Image zoom Courtesy

Investing in a pair of shoes isn’t quite the same as buying a scarf or a dress — there’s a technical side that one has to consider. Of course we care what they look like, and how they make us look, but we also want to know how they feel on our arches, and if the balls of our feet ache after an hour’s wear.

So when Everlane offered to let us try out its latest and greatest footwear release, we knew we needed to tackle it from all angles. Ahead of its launch today, seven writers and editors with different foot types spent the weekend wearing Everlane’s Glove Boot.

The Glove Boot is the first boot in Everlane’s ReNew collection, which means it’s made of 88 percent recycled material. The “ReKnit” fabric, as it’s dubbed, is a ribbed polyester-nylon-elastane blend that sits on your foot like a sock. Want to know if it’s as comfortable as it sounds? Read on below to see our honest reviews.

Laura Reilly, Fashion + Beauty Writer

There’s a reason these stretchy slip-on booties are dubbed the “Glove” boots. The elastic, ribbed fabric that makes up the entire outer shell slides over your foot and gives it a warm, comforting hug. When I first brought these boots home I thought the most fun I’d have with them would be trying them on with a million different outfits — deciding if I wanted to pull a sock bootie-Kim K look (but at a more comfortable heel height) and pair with a slinky dress like the Silk Laundry one above, or go with a sharp, cropped trouser look.

It turned out, my favorite part of these shoes was actually wearing them. They took me from dinner in the evening to moving furniture the next afternoon without an ounce of heel pain or chafing. Plus, I can now officially file these under “compliment bait.”

Christina Butan, Commerce Writer

I love these sustainable booties. They recycled fabric they’re made out of is actually super comfy, soft, and looks really good, too. The minute I slipped them on, I could tell I wouldn’t have any problems trotting around in them all day. The black color is very dark, not washed out or faded, like some other black boots I own, which is nice. In terms of how they fit, they’re very true to size — not uncomfortably so, but if you want some wiggle room or wear thicker socks, you might want to size up.

Jessica Mattern, Commerce Writer

I can’t wait to pair these cozy boots with all my favorite maxi dresses and skirts this fall and winter. The warm, ivory-like “bone” hue feels even more elegant and special than the rest of my average-looking white shoes, but my favorite part has to be their stretchy material that required zero breaking in. They felt like a cozy sweater for my feet. Super comfy!

Madison Alcedo, Lifestyle Writer

As a contender for my new staple black bootie for fall, the new Everlane Glove Boot is one of my top picks. While I’m typically a size 8, I size up half a size on narrower shoe styles, which is what I should have done for this boot as it’s a little tight in the toe area. So if you’re on the fence, go up a half size! But overall these booties feel like you’re wearing a big comfy sock. And for me, I think the style might be hard to wear with long-length skinny jeans, but they’ll be totally wearable with tights or fall dresses and skirts.

Rebecca Carhart, SEO Writer

I love these sock booties! The low block heel made them super easy to walk in and the stretchy fabric molded to my feet. Not only were they super comfortable but the cream color made them incredibly versatile too. I plan on wearing them with everything from jeans to flowy dresses this fall.

Alex Warner, Celebrity Writer

As cheesy as it sounds, these boots were made for walking. From my morning commute to running errands after work, these boots held their own. Not only are they totally cute (someone literally stopped me to compliment them), but the heel height is absolutely perfect for when you want a dressy boot you can wear all day that won’t kill your feet. The stretchy-fabric was so comfortable and didn’t rub at my ankles — it actually felt like I just wearing a pair of socks. After just a few wears, I one thousand percent know these Everlane Glove Boots are going to be my go-to shoe for fall (sorry, in advance, to all the other boots in my closet).

Chloe Reznikov, Commerce Director

I have been on the hunt to find red booties that are comfortable and fit my long and narrow feet for a couple months, and I finally found them thanks to Everlane. I’ve only been wearing them for a few days but I can already picture them as a spring, summer and fall wardrobe staple of mine (yes, I wear boots year-round). I love them so much that I’m planning to buy them in both black and bone, too.

