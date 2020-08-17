Everlane’s New $58 Sneaker Is Made to Last ‘Forever’

It’s never been easier to just go out and buy a sneaker. Amazon has over 10,000 results for “women’s sneakers,” Zappos has 3,500 , and Nordstrom has close to 1,750 . We’re so spoiled for choice that we can — and should — demand the absolute best a sneaker has to offer on every front, from price and style to comfort and sustainability. And the latest release from Everlane appears to deliver on all.
Everlane’s Forever Sneaker is not only the newest addition to the brand’s Tread line, it’s the most sustainable, easiest to care for, and at $58, the most affordable.
This casual canvas sneaker is not only easy to add to your wardrobe (its simple design goes with virtually everything), it’s also easy to care for thanks to its machine-washable build that withstood 10 wash tests during product development. “This is a go-style that can really be paired with any outfit and last in your wardrobe for years,” Everlane's VP of Design Sonia Martin told InStyle. “I’ve been wearing mine every day since the first sample arrived.”
As with all of its products, Everlane knew that comfort was paramount for the Forever Sneaker . “Our team was inspired by the classic, original sneaker,” explained Martin. “To modernize the style, we streamlined the shape, updated the proportions and landed on a design that feels casual with comfort at its core.”
The shoe comes in five universal hues , all with the same ultra-minimal silhouette. “We constructed the upper using one single piece of fabric which gives you a really clean aesthetic and also helps with comfort. The mix of natural and recycled rubber and cotton make the shoe light and comfortable to wear.”
Built with sustainability in mind, the shoe is made of a mix of new and post-consumer materials — the upper is made of 50 percent recycled cotton, a recycled-and-natural rubber blend sole, and recycled laces, webbing and sockliner — and is the first Everlane product in any category with an “end of life recycling promise.”
Wear and tear is inevitable, but with its new partnership with Debrand , Everlane wants to ensure that your old shoes don’t end up in the landfill, but are fully recycled instead. Instead of tossing your Forever Sneakers once they’ve reached a point of no return, Everlane will send you a prepaid mailer that you can send out for recycling or drop off at any Everlane store. You can be confident in your purchase knowing that every component can be 100 percent broken down and repurposed.
Shop Everlane’s most affordable, sustainable, and care-free sneaker for just $58 below.