Everlane's New Sandals Are as Comfy as Birkenstocks, but Actually Work-Appropriate

Image zoom Everlane

It must have been sunny at the Everlane offices lately, because why else would the brand bless us with not one but two brand new sandal styles in a single weekend? Without much fuss, Everlane quietly released the latest additions to its gleaming footwear collection — the Block Heel Sandal and the Double Strap Block Heel Sandal.

Designed with a two-inch block heel and clean, minimalist lines, the sandals pull off all of the sophisticated finish you’d expect from a designer like Maryam Nassir Zadeh, but with the attention to comfort and walkability we most associate with orthopedic brands like Birkenstock.

In typical Everlane fashion, though, both styles are way more accessibly priced than their high-end counterparts. At just $145 to $155, these foot-friendly heels are an easy way to step into spring’s chicest shoe trend.

The Block Heel Sandal, first released last summer, is newly available in three fresh, atypical colorways — Canary, Sand Lizard, and Moss Lizard — that will instantly perk up your wardrobe. The Double Strap Block Heel is an altogether new addition, and available in Black, Camel, Sand Lizard, Bone, and Strawberry.

Aside from the arch-supporting heel, both styles feature adjustable straps that can be set to the most comfortable fit for your feet, plus supple Italian leather that won’t rub your skin raw like some lesser materials.

Shop the newly released styles at Everlane.com.

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $145 – $155; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

To buy: $145 – $155; everlane.com