Everlane’s New Sandals Are Cute, Comfortable, and Somehow Less Than $90

Every new Everlane release is like a love letter to its most die-hard fans: us. Today, our mailboxes (and hearts) overfloweth, as the cultishly loved direct-to-consumer brand added not one but three entirely new sandals to its impeccable collection.

The Day Slide Sandal is a minimalist’s dream. A single, broad leather panel makes up the upper, and the base is a flexible, flat footbed with the slightest hint of a heel to support the integrity of the shoe.

Available in three buttery tones, Black, Camel, and Rose, the Day Slide Sandal clocks in at just $88. According to Everlane’s own projections, this same shoe could cost as much as $170 if sold through a traditional retail model.

Everlane also released the Day Crossover Sandal, a close cousin of the Slide. The Crossover features two leather panels that, yes, cross over to form an X-like shape on the upper. This style is available in the same colors as the Slide, plus White and Mocha. The Crossover is also listed at $88.

Finally, the brand also released the Strappy Sandal, a delicate flat with criss-crossing leather straps across the upper. This style is available in Black, Bright Red, and Bone, and retails for $78.

Naturally, like the true Everlane-heads we are, we’re getting a pair of each new style — our warm weather outfits will thank us.

Shop Everlane’s new, comfortable sandals starting at just $78.

