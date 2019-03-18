Everlane’s New Loafers Had a 15,000-Person Waitlist, and They're Even Comfier Than Sneakers

Image zoom Everlane

Everlane has been on a roll lately. From launching its most comfortable heels yet, to reimagining one of Meghan Markle’s (and our) favorite handbags, the inspired source of stylish workwear appears to be brimming with great ideas and incredibly executed products.

Today, Everlane might have just outdone itself with a new release we already know we’ll be wearing year-round. The Day Loafer is the all-purpose comfy shoe you’ve been waiting for, made for running errands, wearing to the office, and grabbing lunch with friends.

Over the weekend, Everlane sent out an announcement of the soon-to-be-released loafer. In just three days, this highly coveted slip-on racked up a 15,000-person waitlist. Given Everlane's history of selling out of its most demanded items, we expect this style to get snatched up quickly.

Like the site says, the new shoe has “the sharpness of a loafer [with] the ease of a slip-on.” This happy marriage is achieved thanks to an elastic back that will hug your achilles heel for an all-day, moulded fit — and relegate shoe horns to total obsolescence.

The loafers’ whipped-soft Italian leather makes them cool and comfortable even without socks. Their cushioned insoles cradle your arches and drastically reduce the impact you feel when putting foot to pavement. All this attention to detail culminates in a shoe that’s just as comfortable as a sneaker, but extra sharp-looking and appropriate for work.

Made in Santa Maria a Monte, Italy, the Day Loafer is available in Black, Pale Yellow, Dark Rose, White, and Caramel — a few of which are new color options specially released for spring.

Shop the comfortable loafer that you’ll be reaching for even more than your favorite beat-up sneakers, for just $155 at Everlane.com.

