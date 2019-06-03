Everlane’s “Most Comfortable Shoe” Is Finally Here

Image zoom Courtesy

If your idea of a good summer shoe is pretty much no shoes at all, just a pair of cozy, breathable socks, all of your dreams have just come true. With its Day Glove ReKnit, Everlane has made what it’s heralding as its “most comfortable shoe.”

Fans of Everlane’s original Day Glove flats can understand the fuss — the understated leather slip-ons literally mold to your foot for a snug, cradling hold. Now, that same cult-loved style just got even more comfortable, thanks to a whole new knit exterior made of recycled plastic bottles.

The reinforced cable-knit fabric shell of the flats contains 88 percent recycled polyester — that’s eight diverted waste plastic bottles per pair — plus 10 percent nylon and 2 percent elastane for the ReKnit’s signature sock-like hug. The airy knit of the material means this pair of slip-on flats is the perfect choice for an everyday, breathable, summer shoe.

The new Glove also features a leather pull tab at the heel for easily slipping in and out of, plus a cushioned leather insole that provides ample support.

Available in five colors — Black, White, Pink, Red, and Yellow — the ReKnit is available for just $98, way far south of Everlane’s projected traditional retail cost of $160 a pair.

Everlane shoes have a proclivity for selling out extremely fast and amassing huge waitlists, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the ReKnit run out of stock. For now, most sizes and colors are available, but if you’re in the market for your most comfortable shoes of the season, I wouldn’t wait long to make a purchase.

Shop Everlane’s most comfortable shoe yet, the Day Glove ReKnit, for just $98 at Everlane.com.