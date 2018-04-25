Everlane's New Comfortable Flats, Literally, Mold to Your Foot Like a Glove

Everlane created the perfect tote that celebs like Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie are obsessed with. The brand even launched comfy underwear. And just when we thought we couldn't fall in love with Everlane anymore, the e-retailer dropped the Day Glove flats. It's cousin to those popular Day Heels. You can think of the new shoes as a comfy, buttery, leather glove that fits snug to your foot.

The comfortable flats are heaven sent, especially for InStyle's busy editors, who are always looking for a stylish way to run around New York City without sacrificing their personal style. I'm, personally, a high-heel girl, especially around the office. But at the end of the day, I need something comfortable for that hike to the subway. And these definitely get the job done.

"They're definitely not something I'd regularly go for," says InStyle.com's Beauty Editor Victoria Moorhouse. "But there's no denying it—these shoes are comfortable. The name "glove flats" fits because they slip onto your foot just like a pair of gloves and they're incredibly light."

"I usually opt for a sneaker to get me through my 25-minute walk to work, but these Everlane flats give my arches just as much support," says InStyle's Associate Social Media Editor Rachel Otero. "I was also in desperate need of a spring shoe to break out of my all-black rotation, and this neutral shade does the trick."

"I'm a huge fan of The Row's leather slip on's. These are a good alternative until I save up enough money for the luxe version," says Ruthie Friedlander, InStyle's Special Projects Director.

Not to mention, the Day Glove comes in six chic colors that'll match everything in your closet. And the good news doesn't stop there: The new launch only costs $110, which means this is Everlane's most affordable shoe style yet.