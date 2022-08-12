Everyone From Eva Longoria to Ben Affleck Wears These Sustainable Sneakers That Are Selling Like Hotcakes

Longoria was just spotted in them while on vacation.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Eva Longoria Loci Sneakers
Photo: Instagram @evalongoria

By now, you know that I have a very strong opinion about white sneakers. And if you don't yet know my stance on the footwear topic, this should sum it up: If I could only wear one shoe style for the rest of my life, I would always choose white sneakers. There, I said it!

That's why I'm always on the lookout for a cool new white sneaker, and as you might have guessed, I often make said shoe discoveries by scrolling through celebrity Instagram accounts. During one of my recent 'gram research sessions, I stumbled upon the cutest snap of Eva Longoria, and while yes, her cutout bodysuit (so chic) and denim shorts-shorts were absolutely *chef's kiss,* my eyes immediately went to her sneakers.

These weren't any ol' white sneakers. They were cool (and sustainable) kicks from Hollywood-approved brand, Løci. The brand's unique logo — which resembles the "ø" in the brand name — is emblazoned on both sides of its shoes, which is how I was able to recognize Longoria's pair. She opted for the label's best-selling Løci Nines, a crisp, classic, vegan low-top that's made from recycled materials that give the sneakers a water-resistant upper. Love!

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Courtesy

Shop now: $170; lociwear.com

The inside is all about comfort, thanks to the custom-made cork insole that provides just the right amount of support and cushioning. The slip-resistant sole is made from recycled rubber that's meant to last — step after step after step. Honestly, it's no wonder Longoria brought her Løci sneakers on her vacation. They're cute, they're comfy, and they're easy on the earth.

Longoria isn't the first A-lister to walk around in her Løcis, and she certainly won't be the last, either. Mila Kunis, Nikki Reed, Ben Affleck, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale are all fans of the brand, according to a press release. Plus, the sneakers are so in demand, the brand can't keep them in stock. In fact, Longoria's exact style has sold out five times and counting, so yes, they're selling like hotcakes.

Shop the silhouette before it's gone again below.

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Courtesy

Shop now: $170; lociwear.com

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Courtesy

Shop now: $170; lociwear.com

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Courtesy

Shop now: $185; lociwear.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Loci Sneakers InStyle Exclusive Code
The Stylish, Sustainable Sneakers Mila Kunis and Princess Eugenie Have Worn Are on Sale for 'InStyle' Readers Only
Cariuma IBI Slip On Review
I Own Dozens of Sneakers, but These Feather-Light Slip-Ons Are All I'm Wearing This Summer
Mila Kunis Wearing Loci Sneakers
Mila Kunis Swapped Her Controversial $600 Sneakers for These More Affordable (and Stylish) Kicks
Best Women's Sandals
The 11 Best Sandals for Summer That Are Stylish and Functional
Eva Longoria Linen Dress
Eva Longoria Just Wore the Only Dress You Need for the Rest of Summer
Kate Middleton Wearing Supergas
Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Go-To Comfy Sneakers Again, and They're on Sale for $40 at Amazon
EmRata New Balances Virtual Try-On
Thanks to This New Amazon Feature, You Can Virtually Try on EmRata's Exact New Balance Sneakers From Home
Hill House shoes
​​The Brand Behind the Viral Nap Dress Launched Frilly, Comfy Sandals That I'm Obsessed With
Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Paulina Porizkova Is the Latest Supermodel to Approve of This Comfy German Sandal Hollywood Is Obsessed With
Jennifer Lopez White Flip Flops
Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4
Kate Middleton Linen Shorts
Kate Middleton Just Wore My Favorite Version of the Easygoing Pants Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Editor's Shopping Picks
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These 10 Products Have Been a Game Changer This Summer
Jennifer Lopez White Honeymoon Dresses
Jennifer Lopez Wore Not One, but Two Dresses From This Brand on Her Honeymoon
Cariuma Salvas Sneakers Review
I've Tried Dozens of Sneakers, and I Finally Found a Leather Pair That's Actually Comfortable
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Is Constantly Wearing These Classic Sneakers That Shoppers Call "the Pinnacle of Comfort"
Allbirds x Rosie Assoulin
Hollywood's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a $60 Designer Pool Slide