Everyone From Eva Longoria to Ben Affleck Wears These Sustainable Sneakers That Are Selling Like Hotcakes

By now, you know that I have a very strong opinion about white sneakers. And if you don't yet know my stance on the footwear topic, this should sum it up: If I could only wear one shoe style for the rest of my life, I would always choose white sneakers. There, I said it!

That's why I'm always on the lookout for a cool new white sneaker, and as you might have guessed, I often make said shoe discoveries by scrolling through celebrity Instagram accounts. During one of my recent 'gram research sessions, I stumbled upon the cutest snap of Eva Longoria, and while yes, her cutout bodysuit (so chic) and denim shorts-shorts were absolutely *chef's kiss,* my eyes immediately went to her sneakers.

These weren't any ol' white sneakers. They were cool (and sustainable) kicks from Hollywood-approved brand, Løci. The brand's unique logo — which resembles the "ø" in the brand name — is emblazoned on both sides of its shoes, which is how I was able to recognize Longoria's pair. She opted for the label's best-selling Løci Nines, a crisp, classic, vegan low-top that's made from recycled materials that give the sneakers a water-resistant upper. Love!

Courtesy

Shop now: $170; lociwear.com

The inside is all about comfort, thanks to the custom-made cork insole that provides just the right amount of support and cushioning. The slip-resistant sole is made from recycled rubber that's meant to last — step after step after step. Honestly, it's no wonder Longoria brought her Løci sneakers on her vacation. They're cute, they're comfy, and they're easy on the earth.

Longoria isn't the first A-lister to walk around in her Løcis, and she certainly won't be the last, either. Mila Kunis, Nikki Reed, Ben Affleck, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale are all fans of the brand, according to a press release. Plus, the sneakers are so in demand, the brand can't keep them in stock. In fact, Longoria's exact style has sold out five times and counting, so yes, they're selling like hotcakes.

