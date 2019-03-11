Women Are Buying These Cute, Comfortable Sandals for Their Honeymoons

Image zoom Instagram/EmmeParsons

So many brides know that honeymoon photos are just as important as those from your actual wedding day. While wedding receptions are about sharing you and your partner’s love with friends and family, your honeymoon is a time for just the two of you.

This means that, while the day of your nuptials will be white dress-heavy, your first trip as a married couple is an opportunity to express your style while living the fantasy you and your partner have always dreamed of together.

One designer makes pieces that live up to that fantasy wholeheartedly. Emme Parsons is a Los Angeles-based shoe designer who makes the most stunning flats and sandals through her eponymous line.

Emme has been single handedly managing her brand since November 2017 with a strict commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship. Each pair is handmade in Tuscany and uses materials sourced from historical, family-run tanneries and factories.

She first dreamed up the collection while driving through the South of France, overtaken by the romance of warm weather and travel. The comfortable and elegant flats are designed to be worn with heart — and built to last. The shoes, which are available at Nordstrom.com and Goop, feature thicker-than-usual soles to withstand frequent use and rough surfaces like a sandy boardwalk or cobblestone road.

Emme says she noticed that her customers were buying her sandals for their weddings and honeymoons. She says it’s “an honor to be included in such special memories” and finds it fitting, considering how the brand was conceived.

Shop our favorite pieces by Emme Parsons below to ace your own honeymoon pics, or to look stunning on your next vacation.

