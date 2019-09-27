Emily Ratajkowski Wears These $70 Sneakers With Everything

Image zoom Splash News

Whether she’s wearing a combination of bike shorts and gold jewelry for a collab with Nasty Gal or just walking her dog in New York City, nobody nails that effortless cool-girl style quite like Emily Ratajkowski — especially when it comes to her taste her taste in footwear.

Case in point: Her recent expert pairing of a white crop top and vintage Re/Done denim with a pair of $70 Nike Cortez sneakers she’s worn multiple times in the past. This old-school silhouette may have launched in the ‘70s, but it has become the comfy shoe of choice by celebs like Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and of course, Ratajkowski, so it’s officially on our radar as a wardrobe must-have.

Aside from a fan club filled with model off-duty experts, Nike’s Classic Cortez Sneaker reps an impressive cult following of Nordstrom shoppers who seem to adore the retro shoe just as much as the A-listers. The modernized version of the classic kicks currently have a 4.5-star rating and reviews raving about their comfortable fit, timeless look, and versatility.

“These are my second pair of Nike Cortez and I love them! This was truly the only thing in the Anniversary Sale that caused me to drop my jaw and they did not disappoint when they arrived,” one reviewer said.

True to its reputation for technical reinvention while keeping vintage charm alive, Nike revamped the ‘70s sneaker to include a breathable mesh layer and kept the classic’s iconic chevron-tread rubber sole and bold signature Swoosh intact for a celeb and Nordstrom-shopper approved design.

Lucky for us — and our arches — the comfortable sneakers trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon. You can head to Nordstrom to snag EmRata’s classic Nike Cortez’ that are sure to pair with everything in your closet from floral dresses, vintage denim, and everything in between.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $70; nordstrom.com