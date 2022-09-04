Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing This Polarizing Shoe Trend That’s Actually Really Practical for Fall

Every once in a while, there are trending fashion items that create buzzy conversation — some fans lean into a trend, while there are others who believe it never should have been invented. Case in point: shirt-dress hybrids,wide-legged pants that flare at the waist; Crocs, dresses over pants, and the list goes on. But the latest polarizing item to hit the streets is one that's supermodel-approved: cowboy boots.

Cowboy boots are both practical, in that they keep your feet warm and their height helps shield out wind, rain, or snow; and fashionable, in their statement-making patterns or the fringe they feature. Regardless of how you feel about the eye-catching shoe, we guarantee that Emily Ratajkowski could make a fan out of you.

The supermodel has proved time and time again that cowboy boots can be chic and fashionable. There was the time she shared her countryside holiday on Instagram, where she decorated with her off-duty outfit with black knee-high cowboy boots for a fun take on the prairie girl trend. And of course, she's paraded around New York countless times in dresses, skorts, and shorts, all with her unwavering boot sidekick.

Leave it to EmRata to understand that cowboy boots are actually a great option for fall. They keep feet warm and can work with a variety of outfits — be it skirts, jeans, or shorts. Really, we should be thanking her for preparing us for the upcoming takeover for fall. But also, let's be real: The trendsetter can gladly convince us of any style trend she pleases. Lucky for us, Amazon is filled with affordable alternatives starting at $27.

