These 13 Editor-Approved Boots Are on Clearance on Net-A-Porter

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 17, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Have you ever seen a street style image of your favorite blogger and tapped for credits only to find out what you loved was a bajillion dollars? Same. So you wait for sale season and are hit with the harsh reality that the coolest things sold before things went on sale. Right? Wrong. Net-A-Porter puts on, arguably, the best sales of the year. And the greatest part? The prices are good and the selection is even better. Today is their final markdown and, shockingly, some of our favorite editor-favorite boots are STILL. ON. SALE. Those red Isabel Marant boots? Come on! How can you pass those up?

Scroll through to shop our 13 favorites. 

GIANVITO ROSSI Boots

Gianvito Rossi available at netaporter.com $569 (originally $1,895) SHOP NOW
Isabel Marant Boots 

Isabel Marant available at netaporter.com $491 (originally $1,635) SHOP NOW
Prada Boots

Prada available at netaporter.com $600 (originally $1,200) SHOP NOW
Chloé Boots

Chloe available at netaporter.com $895 (originally $1,790) SHOP NOW
Tabitha Simmons Boots

Tabitha Simmons available at netaporter.com $330 (originally $825) SHOP NOW
MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Boots

Michael Michael Kors available at netaporter.com $140 (originally $350) SHOP NOW
CHRISTOPHER KANE Boots

Christopher Kane available at netaporter.com $358 (originally $895) SHOP NOW
Isabel Marant Boots

Isabel Marant available at netaporter.com $430 (originally $1,075) SHOP NOW
DORATEYMUR Boots

Dorateymur available at netaporter.com $122 (originally $610) SHOP NOW
Nicholas Kirkwood Boots

Nicholas Kirkwood available at netaporter.com $460 (originally $1,150) SHOP NOW
Valentino Boots

Valentino available at netaporter.com $1,073 (originally $2,145) SHOP NOW
Tod's Boots

Tod's available at netaporter.com $378 (originally $945) SHOP NOW
PIERRE HARDY Boots

Pierre Hardy available at netaporter.com $638 (originally $1,595) SHOP NOW

