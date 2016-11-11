This Sock Boot Is Your Next Footwear Investment

There are two things the fashion set can’t get enough of: a collaboration, and comfortable, beautiful shoes. Enter Camper’s latest collaboration with cool-kid brand Eckhaus Latta.

The shoe, a perfect fall boot, has a sock-like, knitwear inspired upper, and block-heeled. It is a combination of Eckhaus Latta’s playful takes on textiles (look no further than their coverlet sweater to see what I’m talking about) and Camper’s historic dedication to impeccable design and comfort.

“The opportunity to develop a shoe with Camper has been an incredible experience,” the Eckhaus Latta design duo said, “opening doors to work with a cutting-edge facility to create footwear that we always dreamed of making.”

RELATED: Shopping PSA: Now’s the Best Time to Start Buying Snow Boots

Courtesy

The limited edition boots, $275, are available at Camper Lab Stores and online now.