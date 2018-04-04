The Must-Have Spring Shoe Costs $40

Lashauna Williams
Apr 04, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Dr. Scholl's has been a go-to for comfortable shoes since 1959. And lately, the brand has been turning out some stylish, wearable (and affordable) shoes that can take you from the office to brunch on the weekends. Now, the brand is debuting a new collaboration with cool-kid retailer, Urban Outfitters,  which totally increases its fashion cred. 

"We're driven by the belief that fashion and comfort should always be in harmony," Katie Moore, Director Design at Dr. Scholl’s Shoes exclusively tells InStyle. While the limited-edition collection has the same comfort and silhouette that we have come to know and love from the brand, its mash-up with Urban Outfitters is refreshing. The vibrant prints bring the classic to life, using gorgeous florals and bold color on a shoe that won't leave your toes in pain. 

"Women are demanding comfort more and more," Moore goes on to say. "We research trends and listen to consumer feedback to help inform both our designs and also our comfort technology. And the vintage-meets-modern sandals will be the perfect choice as we head into sandal season."

"We’ve been on a steady run of collaborations in the past few seasons, and Urban Outfitters was definitely a standout—a brand known for high-quality craftsmanship and compelling, unique product," Moore adds, "Price point was also very important, we wanted it to be accessible, and the shoes feature premium materials, special details, and are packed with our proprietary comfort technology." With prices starting at $40, we can all grab a pair (or two) this spring—if they don't sell out.

[SOUND] Coinage, Life, well spent, presented by GEICO. Ever wonder how much money those shoes at the bottom of your closet are worth? The average American male owns approximately 11 pairs of shoes. While the average American woman owns 17 pairs. Male shoes have a median price of $65, while women pay an average of $85 for a pair. For the shoes that are currently in both gender's closets, men paid around $715 while women paid over $1445. However, this isn't the final price. Depending on where you live you are almost guaranteed to pay sales tax. Pretending you live in Houston, Texas, sale tax there is 8.25%. The total shoe bill for men would be over $770 while women would pay more than $1500. With the average American making around $24 per hour, it's estimated that a woman would have to work almost three weeks to pay off her shoe collection. Men on the other hand would only have to work a week to pay off their average. For each new pair added to your collection, both genders would have to add on an extra six hours of work to pay for their new shoes. Granted, this doesn't take into effect a person's designer shoe addiction If you have a preference for high-end duds, it's safe to assume that you'll work longer to pay off your collection, however, you might look mighty fabulous while walking into work. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

