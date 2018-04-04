The Must-Have Spring Shoe Costs $40

Dr. Scholl's has been a go-to for comfortable shoes since 1959. And lately, the brand has been turning out some stylish, wearable (and affordable) shoes that can take you from the office to brunch on the weekends. Now, the brand is debuting a new collaboration with cool-kid retailer, Urban Outfitters, which totally increases its fashion cred.

"We're driven by the belief that fashion and comfort should always be in harmony," Katie Moore, Director Design at Dr. Scholl’s Shoes exclusively tells InStyle. While the limited-edition collection has the same comfort and silhouette that we have come to know and love from the brand, its mash-up with Urban Outfitters is refreshing. The vibrant prints bring the classic to life, using gorgeous florals and bold color on a shoe that won't leave your toes in pain.

"Women are demanding comfort more and more," Moore goes on to say. "We research trends and listen to consumer feedback to help inform both our designs and also our comfort technology. And the vintage-meets-modern sandals will be the perfect choice as we head into sandal season."

"We’ve been on a steady run of collaborations in the past few seasons, and Urban Outfitters was definitely a standout—a brand known for high-quality craftsmanship and compelling, unique product," Moore adds, "Price point was also very important, we wanted it to be accessible, and the shoes feature premium materials, special details, and are packed with our proprietary comfort technology." With prices starting at $40, we can all grab a pair (or two) this spring—if they don't sell out.