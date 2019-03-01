Half a Million People Bought These Comfy Sneakers Last Year — And They’re On Sale Right Now

Image zoom The Styled Press

When nearly half a million people go out and buy the same pair of shoes in just a single year, you can’t deny something is brewing. In 2018 alone, 425,000 pairs of Dr. Scholl’s Madison Sneaker sold worldwide, making them one of the most popular comfortable sneakers of the year.

The Madison makes a strong case for being your everyday shoe. A slip-on style featuring elastic goring means you’re able to pivot from indoor mode to running errands in mere seconds. A cushioned heel, thick rubber sole, and moulded insole will make you feel like a wing-footed Hermes — you’ll barely feel the sidewalk beneath you.

Of the half million who bought them, those who left reviews seem to have nothing but great things to say about the shoes, leaving hundreds of near-perfect ratings. One reviewer writes, “Love these shoes! Very stylish and so comfy. I have plantar fasciitis and these allow me to wear a cute shoe that doesn’t compromise on style.”

“Love these shoes. The pattern on the black lizard is really subtle and adds just enough texture. They’re also very comfy,” says another. ” I usually wear a size 9 and these fit perfectly in a 9 for me. Would definitely buy again.”

Besides Black Lizard, these sneakers also come in a bunch of other cute colors and textures, from Lilac Snakeskin to olive green perforated leather and, of course, a gorgeous minimal taupe.

Right now, you can shop these best-selling sneakers on sale for just $50, marked down 29 percent from their original price of $70. Shop this comfortable shoe at Zappos.com before it jumps back up to full price.

