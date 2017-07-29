12 Double Strap Slides to Live in This Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Jul 28, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

Birkenstocks have been the ‘it’ sandal for street-style stars for the past few seasons, and believe me when I say it: the love-'em-or-hate-'em shoes are not going anywhere.

We totally get it, too. There's something so desirable about an easy slip-on sandal that you can throw on with almost any outfit. Whether you're wearing a great pair of jeans with a cropped moto jacket or a relaxed floral sundress, double-strap slides will give the look a pulled-together, summery edge.

If you're in the market for the versatile style, we rounded up the best options below!

Suede-lined Velvet Slides

Prada $620 SHOP NOW
Double Strap Sandals

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
Suede Double-Band Slides

Barneys New York $195 SHOP NOW
Nixon suede espadrille slides

Jimmy Choo $595 SHOP NOW
Betis Sandal in Cru

Mari Giudicelli $248 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
The Form Crossover Sandal

Everlane $118 SHOP NOW
Clem Slides

Loeffler Randall $195 SHOP NOW
Becky Gem embellished leather slides

Sophia Webster $360 SHOP NOW
Monterey Exquisite Leather Birkenstock

Birkenstock $225 SHOP NOW
Nolan Velvet Slides

Chloe $364 SHOP NOW
Chain-trimmed leather sandals

Givenchy $795 SHOP NOW
Georgie Leather Sandal

Vince $195 SHOP NOW

