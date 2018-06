“The stroke of midnight is a wonderful element of the Cinderella fairytale, it adds tension and intensity to the story. I was inspired by that when I designed this style for Cinderella and the result is a dramatic midnight-blue glitter sandal on a sky-high heel. The clear strap is reminiscent of the crystal slipper, while the refined gold and silver trims add the right amount of whimsy to the design. I wanted to create something that, if left behind, the Prince would feel even more captivated by Cinderella’s allure.”