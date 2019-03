Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

I've been regretting not buying Dior's logo-emblazoned J'Adior slingbacks for years. But thanks to Gilt, the designer shoes are more affordable and easier to purchase than ever.

Gilt's latest designer sale is reducing the price, by the hundreds, on several Dior items, from Saddle bags to cashmere scarves. There are also quite a few styles and colorways of Dior's classic shoes. The beige Dior Miss J'Adior patent flats were originally $790, but they're $650 right now. And the denim design originally cost $1,090, but Gilt's selling it for $930.

I'm not going to let this chance pass me by again. (Regret is real, people!) Make sure to sign up for a free membership at Gilt so that you don't miss out on any other great sales.

Dior J'Adior Patent Pump

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $760 (Originally $890); gilt.com.

Dior J'Adior Patent Flat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $650 (Originally $790); gilt.com.

Dior J'Adior Mesh Slingback

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $800 (Originally $950); gilt.com.

Dior J'Adior Technical Canvas Flat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $600 (Originally $750); gilt.com.

Dior J'Adior Denim Pump

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $930 (Originally $1,090); gilt.com.