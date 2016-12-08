Designer Zac Posen Launches a Shoe Collection Worthy of the Red Carpet

About time, right? Fashion designer Zac Posen has taken his talent for whipping up impeccably constructed red carpet gowns and carried it over to footwear with the launch of his first official range of flats, stilettos, sandals, and boots—timed with the unveiling of his pre-fall 2017 collection.

He took his signature design elements, like fabric pleating, along with pre-fall 2017 detailing (floral embroidery, graphic lines, and such) and set them against timeless silhouettes. There's a sandal that looks simple from the front, but boasts incredibly rich textiles from the back (perfect for red carpet moments), there are pumps that play up different shades within the same color family, and there are versatile boots that are at once classic, yet on-trend with their midi-length height and stacked heel.

"It was the right time for me to launch shoes because I found the right partner in Stefano Maroni," Posen says. "We worked closely together to develop the collection so it could stand on its own while incorporating some of my pre-fall Zac Posen Collection key fabrics, patterns, and DNA."

Scroll through to take a look at some of our favorites from Zac Posen's new shoe collection.