10 Designer Shoes You Should Feel Great About Purchasing

Courtesy (5)
Kim Duong
Apr 07, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to snag some designer heels, well then, here it is: 16 major footwear designers are donating 100 percent of proceeds from select styles to Planned Parenthood (yes, 100). What does that mean? It means in addition to supporting and raising awareness about the importance of PP, this charity shopping initiative is inviting us to join the conversation on the current political climate. Once again, fashion is meeting feminism.

VIDEO: Spring's Perfect Pant & Shoe Combo

 

Aquazurra, Nicholas Kirkwood, Katy Perry, and many more designers have donated at least two styles to this initiative, all of which you can get your hands on at standtallforplannedparenthood.com. Don’t waste anytime though—the site will live for only a month. From office-friendly pumps to whimsically Pez-inspired peep-toes, see our favorite picks from standtallforplannedparenthood.com.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Bionda Castana by Natalia Barbieri & Jennifer Portman

$600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

tamara mellon

$395 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

MALORY

$600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

paul andrew

$600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

CAMILLA ELPHICK

$600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

ISA TAPIA

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD

$600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

CHLOE GOSSELIN

$600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

BRIAN ATWOOD

$600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

KATY PERRY

$120 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!