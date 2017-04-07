10 Designer Shoes You Should Feel Great About Purchasing

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to snag some designer heels, well then, here it is: 16 major footwear designers are donating 100 percent of proceeds from select styles to Planned Parenthood (yes, 100). What does that mean? It means in addition to supporting and raising awareness about the importance of PP, this charity shopping initiative is inviting us to join the conversation on the current political climate. Once again, fashion is meeting feminism.

Aquazurra, Nicholas Kirkwood, Katy Perry, and many more designers have donated at least two styles to this initiative, all of which you can get your hands on at standtallforplannedparenthood.com. Don’t waste anytime though—the site will live for only a month. From office-friendly pumps to whimsically Pez-inspired peep-toes, see our favorite picks from standtallforplannedparenthood.com.