People Can’t Stop Buying These Comfortable, Celeb-Loved Boots — And They're Finally Back In Stock

If you haven’t yet crossed paths with Dear Frances, you’re in for a treat. The direct-to-consumer shoe brand with a cult following is making the most irresistible leather footwear that everyone, including countless celebrities, can’t get enough of.

The brand’s latest boot, called the Park, is a combat boot style that looks as if Dr. Martens had a baby with Mansur Gavriel (and Everlane is its godparent). To say we’re obsessed doesn’t even cut it.

The brand’s celebrity wearers include Katy Perry (who rocked them onstage at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert), Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and countless others. The Park style, in particular, saw an uptick in sales when Nina Dobrev posted an Instagram wearing them on safari for her 30th birthday.

The Park’s fan base is extremely enthusiastic about the boots, mostly for how comfortable they are — which is difficult to accomplish in a combat boot, to say the least. Reviewers on the Dear Frances site gush about it.

“Second pair of boots for my wife. She LOVES them. She says they’re the nicest boots she’s ever owned and repeatedly tells anyone who inquires about them that they feel as if you’re wearing sneakers so comfy that you wouldn’t even need socks,” says one reviewer.

Even though this boot just launched in December, the first run already completely sold out, totally exceeding the company’s expectations. Since then, the stock has been replenished piecemeal, with each new restock selling out as quickly as the first. Since the last restock, the Park has racked up a waitlist of over 2,400 people eager to buy the comfortable combat boot.

Today, it has been massively restocked in all three colors — black, espresso, and nutmeg — but, given the boot’s quick-selling history, we don’t know how long it’ll be in stock for this time.

Shop the Park Boot in all three colors while they’re still available.

