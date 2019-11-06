Nurses Who Stand on Their Feet All Day Swear by These Comfortable Shoes

Image zoom Instagram/Dansko

First we had dad sneakers, then the Croc resurgence. Now, it’s quite possible we’ve reached peak comfort level, with a pair of nurses’ go-to shoes for long standing-shifts finding itself at the center of our footwear obsessions.

Dansko clogs were once reserved almost exclusively for those in the medical field and other professionals required to be on their feet all day, like teachers, social workers, and bartenders. For them, the taxing physical demands of standing for hours at a time means super supportive, comfortable shoes are a requirement.

Dansko’s roomy toe box, anatomically contoured poly-urethane midsole, and anti-fatigue rocker bottom have made the brand the obvious choice for many — and its high-quality construction means its shoes can last for years.

The ubiquity of the Dansko clog in the nursing world has become a bit of a trope, and Twitter has plenty to say about it.

Goodbye sweet Danskos. You loyally took me from intern to interventional cardiologist (despite my inconsistent use of shoe covers). @Dansko pic.twitter.com/ZlNtdWmBBg — Khanjan Shah, MD MPH (@KhanjanShahMD) July 25, 2019

The day I passed the USMLE step 1 I bought myself a pair of red Dansko’s. I wore them to graduation, to jazz fest, to residency interviews, to weddings, and to see so many patients. Today (10 years later) they died. Some of you will feel my pain, many of you will be confused. — Kimberly Becher, MD (@BecherKimberly) October 20, 2019

The Devil Wears Dansko (2006) https://t.co/QM4LF6UQa9 — madison (@madisonconte) July 23, 2019

Lately, though, the orthopedic shoes have been undergoing the ugly-cool (but actually just cool-cool) treatment. Savvy shoppers have ID'd Dansko as an affordable alternative to pricier on-trend clog brands like No. 6 and Swedish Hasbeens, which can run into the $400 range. Dansko’s more casual styles are near-identical dupes but cost a fraction of the price, and women everywhere are taking notice.

Slowly morphing into your auntie who wears Dansko clogs and caftans — Ngozi Ekeledo (@NgoziEkeledo) August 14, 2019

2019 is about tweezing my eyebrows silent film star thin and wearing dansko clogs in the color “moss” — gus (@mountainofair) January 7, 2019

the number of women in Portland who bike to work while wearing Dansko clogs is astonishing — Julia Heinlein (@JuliaHeinlein) October 6, 2019

how many times will i almost put on somebody else's dansko clogs from the pile of dansko clogs outside every dance class in nyc — olivia guerriero (@oliviaag419) October 2, 2019

