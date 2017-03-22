13 Stunning (and Legit Comfy) Shoes for Wide Feet

Vanni Bassetti/Getty
Sam Broekema
Mar 22, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Comfort. Cool. Classy. Why don’t these three words intersect when we talk about a new pair of shoes? For those of us with wide feet, the options to feel cool and needless to say, sexy in a new pair of shoes can be slim. But many of our favorite retailers have come through for us this spring with options beyond the usual flats and flatforms. A special call out to NET-A-PORTER for having most of its fabulous styles available!

VIDEO: 30 Sneakers In 60 Seconds

1 of 13 Courtesy

SAM EDELMAN PUMPS

Sam Edelman $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

calypso ST. BARTH lace-up sandals

Calypso St. Barth $175 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

vetements satin pumps

Vetements $1,585 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman sandals

Stuart Weitzman $400 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

NEW YORK TRANSIT WEDGE SANDALS

$64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

TORY BURCH STRIPED slides

Tory Burch $225 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

VALENTINO BLOCK HEEL SANDALS

Valentino $795 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

COLE HAAN WEDGE SANDALS

Cole Haan $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

MANSUR GAVRIEL PLATFORM MULES

Mansur Gavriel $625 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

BANANA REPUBLIC WEDGE

Banana Republic $138 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

robert clergerie platform sandals

Robert Clergerie $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

VALENTINO BALLERINA FLATS

Valentino $675 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

PRADA VELVET PLATFORM SANDALS

Prada $825 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!