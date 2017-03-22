13 Stunning (and Legit Comfy) Shoes for Wide Feet

Comfort. Cool. Classy. Why don’t these three words intersect when we talk about a new pair of shoes? For those of us with wide feet, the options to feel cool and needless to say, sexy in a new pair of shoes can be slim. But many of our favorite retailers have come through for us this spring with options beyond the usual flats and flatforms. A special call out to NET-A-PORTER for having most of its fabulous styles available!

