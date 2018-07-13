Is This the Next Ugly Shoe Trend That's About to Take Over Fashion?

What in the Shia LaBeouf is happening to fashion? Just when we thought things couldn't get any weirder, Croc high heels hit us upside the head. This isn't the first time the brand has ventured into high-heel territory. They've carried wedges and block heels in the past. Even Balenciaga created its own version (an extremely high flatform) earlier this year. But seeing the rubbery shoes in more of a stiletto silhouette was totally unexpected.

It's called the Cyprus V Heel, and somehow there are people in the world paying between $80 and $225 for them on Amazon. Seriously, the lilac and pewter color has already sold out.

Courtesy

But if you feel the need to get your hands on the adventurous heels, the black and gray styles are still up for grabs. I'm usually up to try any fashion trend, but I'm going to have to sit this one out.