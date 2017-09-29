The Craziest Shoes From The Spring 2018 Runways

Estrop/Getty(2); Peter White/Getty (2)
Sarah Cristobal
Sep 29, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

“A woman can be sexy, charming, witty, or shy with her shoes,” the maestro of red-soled stilettos, Christian Louboutin, once said. Well, what about playful, funky, or just plain bonkers? So far the Spring/Summer 2018 collections have produced a range of eccentric options for every personality type. In New York there were the spangled floor-dusting flats at Marc Jacobs, in London Cookie Monster-inspired slides at Anya Hindmarch, and it goes without saying that the chic knee-high blue fur boots at YSL were certainly clocked by every fashionista in attendance. Are you ready to wear your heart on your feet? Take a look through this gallery to see the wackiest styles of the moment.

1 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Delpozo

2 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Prabal Gurung

3 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Victoria Beckham

4 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Jonathan Simkhai

5 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Fenty

6 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Calvin Klein

7 of 29 Estrop/Getty

Rick Owens

8 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Saint Laurent

9 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Balmain

10 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Y/Project

11 of 29 Estrop/Getty

Maison Margiela

12 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Marni

13 of 29 Stephane Cardinale/Getty

Lanvin

14 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Dior

15 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Dolce & Gabbana

16 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Sies Marjan

17 of 29 Estrop/Getty

Marco De Vincenzo

18 of 29 Estrop/Getty

Versace

19 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Coach

20 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Christopher Kane

21 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Anya Hindmarch

22 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Moschino

23 of 29 Estrop/Getty

Gucci

24 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Marc Jacobs

25 of 29 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Mary Katrantzou

26 of 29 Estrop/Getty

Monse

27 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Cushnie et Ochs

28 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Jeremy Scott

29 of 29 Peter White/Getty

Public School

