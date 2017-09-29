The Craziest Shoes From The Spring 2018 Runways

Estrop/Getty(2); Peter White/Getty (2)
“A woman can be sexy, charming, witty, or shy with her shoes,” the maestro of red-soled stilettos, Christian Louboutin, once said. Well, what about playful, funky, or just plain bonkers? So far the Spring/Summer 2018 collections have produced a range of eccentric options for every personality type. In New York there were the spangled floor-dusting flats at Marc Jacobs, in London Cookie Monster-inspired slides at Anya Hindmarch, and it goes without saying that the chic knee-high blue fur boots at YSL were certainly clocked by every fashionista in attendance. Are you ready to wear your heart on your feet? Take a look through this gallery to see the wackiest styles of the moment.
