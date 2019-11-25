Courteney Cox Just Gave Us Another Reason to Love These Comfy $95 Sneakers

Image zoom BACKGRID

Courteney Cox is in good company. And, no, we don’t mean Rachel, Pheebs, and her other Central Perk cohorts — although we’re DEFINITELY on board for the reboot. The former Friends star is the latest in a long string of influential celebs to wear Hollywood’s unofficial sneaker: Allbirds Wool Runners.

Cox stepped out this past week looking extra cozy in a blush pink tee-and-sweats set and a pair of black Allbirds while grabbing coffee and a mani. Her apparent cosign of the comfy shoes comes just days after Blake Lively was spotted in the same style in white.

The network darlings are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to A-list endorsements of the pared-down sneakers. Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, Kristen Stewart, and Jessica Alba all stan Allbirds for everyday errands. A ton of hot celeb men are fans, too.

The lightweight sneakers have racked up an impressive following over the last couple of years for their comfort alone. Celebs and regular shoppers alike, who have given the Wool Runners a 4.5 rating and more than 600 reviews, are easily won over by Allbirds’s signature Merino wool lining and low-density foam sole. Their minimal design allows them to be easily incorporated into a casual wardrobe and slipped on with a wide range of outfits.

