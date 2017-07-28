The Coolest Gladiator Sandals to Unleash Your Inner Nicki Minaj

TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
Jul 28, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

In Style since the days of ancient Rome, gladiator sandals ooze fierce warrior princess. So, who better to represent the trend this summer than Nicki Minaj? The multi-talented rapper never comes to play, whether she's spitting out rhymes or winning the red carpet. As she herself puts it: "I look like a yes." Agreed.

Whether Minaj is wrapped in candy-colored latex, blinding us with her bling, or strutting in sky-high heels, the trend-setter inspires us to kick our wardrobe into high gear. And speaking of kicks, Minaj has been rocking some enviable gladiator sandals lately. You know what that means: it's time for some shoe shopping. 

Here, we've rounded up the best gladiator sandals to sport for the rest of summer. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari $90 (originally $120) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Aldo

Aldo $50 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Toga

Toga $530 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Tory Burch $118 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Mossimo

Mossimo for Target $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courteys

Frye

Frye $129 (originally $258) SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Gianvito Rossi

Gianvito Rossi $499 (originally $995) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

G by Guess

Guess $28 (originally $59) SHOP NOW

