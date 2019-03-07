This Comfortable Sneaker Hasn’t Changed in Over 100 Years, and Every Major Celeb Owns a Pair

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

What’s the link between Ella Fitzgerald and Millie Bobby Brown? It’s 1917: The year the singer was born, and the year the actress’ beloved shoe, the Chuck Taylor All Star, was invented.

In fact, the now-iconic shoe’s creation wasn’t just momentous for its future popularity amongst A-listers. Converse arguably invented the sneaker as we know it with its rubber-soled basketball shoe, a style that’s still enormously popular today.

Converse has been producing its best-selling Chuck Taylor All Stars for over 100 years, and all the while people have been buying them like they’re going out of style (they’re not). The canvas sneakers have become as classic a wardrobe staple as jeans and white t-shirts, and celebrities are owning the look.

Everyone from Millie Bobby to Rihanna to Julia Roberts rocks a pair of Chucks from time to time, and proves that you can wear them with just about outfit.

Their functional and ultra-comfortable design, plus their chic silhouette, make them a buyer-favorite as well. The classic high-top is the number one best-selling shoe at Zappos, and the low-top is Zappos’ most-faved shoe (just don’t ask us to choose between the two). In fact, those two styles alone have over 7,900 near-perfect reviews.

“What more can be said about Chuck Taylors? They are the quintessential classics — timeless, adaptable, and versatile — never out of style or out of place,” writes one reviewer. “I've been wearing Converse (mostly Chucks and some Jack Purcells as well) for eons, and I keep coming back for the great style, excellent value, and just generally good vibe they seem to generate! Easy to get through security at the airport — added bonus. I think I'll probably be buried in a pair of Chuck Taylors.”

Shop the original all-time best-selling sneakers at Zappos.com for just $50 for the low-tops, and $55 for the high-tops.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $50; zappos.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $55; zappos.com