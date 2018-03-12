14 Most Comfortable Wedding Shoes to Buy Right Now

Your wedding may be the happiest day of your life but it is also one of the longest. After hours of posing for photos and greeting guests, your feet will be begging for a break. Yes, an 8-inch pump will give you legs for days, but try dancing in them all night. So ditch the killer sky-high stilettos and opt for a pair of chic, comfortable shoes that will let you enjoy your special day to the fullest. Here, we rounded up the chicest and most comfortable pairs that will make you look and feel your best on your wedding.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Lace Heel

Penny Loves Kenny $45 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

Embellished Sandal

Adrianna Papell $129 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

Ankle Strap Heels

Christian Siriano $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

Crystal Slingbacks

Badgley Mischka $215 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

Glitter Heels

Miu Miu $760 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

Bow Ankle Strap Sandal

Nina $99 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

Slingback

Pelle Moda $170 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

Bow Kitten Heel Pump

Louise et Cie $99 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

Embellished Ankle Strap

Jewel Badgley Mischka $109 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

Embellished Ankle Strap Sandals

Nina $69 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

Pointy Toe Pumps

Nine West $79 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

Satin Heels

Kate Spade $328 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

T-Strap Sandal

Stuart Weitzman $398 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

Bow Sandals

J. Crew $218 SHOP NOW

