Somehow, All of the Hot Guys in Hollywood Own This Exact Same Pair of Shoes

If there was an award given out for most likable shoe, Allbirds' wool sneakers would definitely win. Not only are the fuzzy, machine-washable running shoes getting a ton of love from A-listers, but Amazon has also taken note of all of the buzz and created its own $45 version.

Allbirds makes its popular wool shoes for guys, too. When I started researching which men had been spotted in them, I had no idea I'd end up collecting a list of arguably the hottest ones in Hollywood. Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and even our 44th president Barack Obama are all fans of the viral sneakers. And I wonder if Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ever argue over who's going to wear their Allbirds when they step out together, because they both have their own pairs.

Obama looked cool as ever when he wore his gray Allbirds with a leather jacket to a basketball game earlier this year.

obama wearing a bomber jacket and allbirds to the duke-unc game is the level i want to be at pic.twitter.com/PbZojgnTvW — alexa (@alexabtn) February 21, 2019

Yes, those are the same shoes that Sarah Jessica Parker looked so damn good in while running errands.

Check out more famous men wearing Allbirds below. While you're at it, you might as well grab a pair (or two) for the guys in your life.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Matthew McConaughey

Ashton Kutcher

Ben Affleck

