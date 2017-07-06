Comfortable Slingback Heels That You Can Wear All Summer Long

Timur Emek/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Jul 06, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Fashion trends are finally moving in a direction that our aching feet can appreciate. In addition to the popular slides that are popping up all over the place, mid-heel slingbacks are also having a moment. One of the most iconic shoes of the season are the curved kitten heels by Dior. Naturally, those chic babies are selling like hot cakes, but there are plenty of other options available that are just as stylish and gentle on the toes.

It doesn't matter if you're looking for something to show off your pedicure, or on the prowl for a heel that to wear throughout the fall. The slingback trend comes in versatile styles that will carry you from the office to the dance floor and everywhere in between. So you'll definitely want to grab a pair (or two)  to wear to the big events on your calendar.

VIDEO: Do Women Have to Wear Heels at the Cannes Film Festival?

 

You can find ten of our favorite pairs below to kick off your search.

1 of 10 Courtesy

HIGH HEEL SLINGBACK SHOES

Zara $10 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Slingback Pumps

Kenzo $480 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Lani Slingback Sandal

Calvin Klein $127 (Originally $169) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Penelope embellished leather slingback pumps

Nicholas Kirkwood $318 (Originally $795) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Slingback Block Heel

New Look $42 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Slingback Pump

Shoes of Prey $190 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Les Chaussures Nimes Slingback Pump

Jacquemus $405 (Originally $675) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Charity Slingback Loafer Mule

Shellys London $149 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Buckled patent-leather sandals

Jil Sander $278 (Originally $695) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

satin slingback pump

Vetements $1,585 SHOP NOW

