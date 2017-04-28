The Comfortable Shoes Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

Alexis Bennett
Apr 28, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

It used to be rare for a female celebrity to be photographed out of heels. But now, dressed up stars in flat shoes are a new normal. Just to be clear: We're not just talking about street style outfits. A-listers are wearing flats for fancy events and even on red carpets.

And just because they're opting for more comfortable shoes doesn't mean they're sacrificing style. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kate Bosworth are still keeping things chic while rocking slides and mules. And that's a trend that our toes can really appreciate.

Find out where to purchase the exact looks that celebrities love below.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Gucci $925 SHOP NOW
Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth

Roger Vivier $1,250 SHOP NOW
Rihanna

Rihanna

Fenty Puma by Rihanna $89 SHOP NOW
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Stuart Weitzman $398 SHOP NOW
Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

Jenni Kayne $425 SHOP NOW
Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin

Miu Miu $950 SHOP NOW
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

Givenchy $695 SHOP NOW
Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Givenchy $595 SHOP NOW
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

The Row $986 (Originally $1,972) SHOP NOW

